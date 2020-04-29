Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 44,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after buying an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.66. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

