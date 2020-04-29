Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Shares of ENV traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 377,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

