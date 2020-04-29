EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $15.55 on Wednesday, reaching $224.10. 16,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

