Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 29th (ADP, AMD, AQN, CIGI, CME, CPRI, CS, CVE, DXCM, ECL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 29th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $176.00 to $161.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Cfra from $53.00 to $60.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $15.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was given a $75.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target cut by Cfra from $218.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.80 to C$0.90.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from C$15.00 to C$7.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $385.00 to $395.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by Argus from $250.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was given a C$10.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $34.00 to $31.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$0.80 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$35.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $71.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) was given a C$41.00 price target by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $104.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) was given a C$48.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $196.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price reduced by Laurentian from C$24.50 to C$15.00.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was given a C$4.50 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from C$9.50 to C$4.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$140.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $58.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $101.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $247.00 to $185.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $52.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) was given a C$58.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $410.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.05. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$2.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from C$50.00 to C$28.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was given a C$4.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) was given a C$40.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $66.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $30.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $73.00 to $44.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

