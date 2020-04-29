Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 29th (ASCL, AVV, AZN, BARC, BP, DCC, ELM, GBG, GFTU, HSX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 29th:

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 3,650 ($48.01) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,465 ($58.73).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BP (LON:BP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 310 ($4.08).

DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

