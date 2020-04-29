Erytech Pharma (ERYP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.35). On average, analysts expect Erytech Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

Erytech Pharma stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.