ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESE opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

