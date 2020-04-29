Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Essex Property Trust worth $127,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.21.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $250.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.46. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,884 shares of company stock worth $6,645,121. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

