Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,000. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 138,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

