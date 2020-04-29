Estate Counselors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

