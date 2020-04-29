Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after buying an additional 120,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $1,042,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

