Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, DDEX, Coinlim and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $203,086.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.67 or 0.04082395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00058942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036235 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, Escodex, Coinlim, LATOKEN, DDEX, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

