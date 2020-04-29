Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,043,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in Euronav by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,554,000 after buying an additional 2,673,811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Euronav by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,960 shares in the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

