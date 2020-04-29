Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.11.

EEFT traded up $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. 1,355,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,975. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

