Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $21.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 12.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,123,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,756. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

