Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,763 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Eversource Energy worth $111,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 186.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 209,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,738. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.