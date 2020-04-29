Evil Coin Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $36,919.64 and $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.