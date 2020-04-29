Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,427,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.8% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 12,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.43.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,114.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $25.99 on Wednesday, hitting $321.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.46. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.89. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

