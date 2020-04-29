Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $113,949,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,064,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,949,806. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

