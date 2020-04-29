Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $66.07. 6,116,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916,381. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.