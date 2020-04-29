Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,842 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,608,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,101,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,349,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

