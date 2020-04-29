Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $15.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.21 and its 200 day moving average is $322.13. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.