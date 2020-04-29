Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,715 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 17,396,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,198,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

