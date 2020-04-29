Extended Stay America (STAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Extended Stay America has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.78-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.78 to $0.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.