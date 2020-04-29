Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Share Price

Headlines about Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Beyond Meat earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Beyond Meat’s analysis:

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $108.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.02.

Shares of BYND traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,454. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,037 shares of company stock worth $5,594,491.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.