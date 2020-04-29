Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

XOM stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 24,104,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,999,880. The stock has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

