Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 597,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. 20,943,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,999,880. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

