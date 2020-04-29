F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $140.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of FFIV traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $144.31. 1,098,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.56. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $160.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

