Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 7.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

