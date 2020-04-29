Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $225.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $11.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.19. 45,284,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,068,668. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $521.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.