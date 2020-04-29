Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of FICO opened at $324.89 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.79.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.75, for a total transaction of $2,338,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,490 shares of company stock valued at $34,189,392. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

