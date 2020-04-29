Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FQVTF stock remained flat at $$22.50 during trading on Wednesday. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.