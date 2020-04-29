Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,493,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 240.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,617,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,738,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.