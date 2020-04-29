Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Sells 1,507 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 66,088 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,676. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

