Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Sells 18,628 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV owned 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,653,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 243,834.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 329,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 329,176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after buying an additional 189,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after buying an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter.

GSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 621,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,032. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

