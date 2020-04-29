Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Takes $1.95 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 243.5% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 360.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.35. 311,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,833. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

