FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $63.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

