FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information security company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 1,317,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,713. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,840,343 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $237,577,000 after buying an additional 2,859,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $269,407,000 after purchasing an additional 945,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $274,339,000 after buying an additional 579,676 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,000,378 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,051 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in FireEye by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,424,000 after acquiring an additional 614,683 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.