FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the information security company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FEYE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.05.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,475,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $54,563,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 100.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,000,378 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,051 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,840,343 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $237,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter worth $43,372,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.