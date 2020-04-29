First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 33,191 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 163.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. 334,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,435. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

