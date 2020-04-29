First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Community has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Community has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. First Community had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

