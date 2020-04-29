First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.26%.

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. 17,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.62. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,416 shares in the company, valued at $116,099.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

