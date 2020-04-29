First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of FR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. 74,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,238. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,211.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 75.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,700,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,899,000 after buying an additional 2,026,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,056,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,098,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

