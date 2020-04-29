First Merchants Corp Sells 892 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

