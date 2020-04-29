First Personal Financial Services Sells 3,362 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,291.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

