First Personal Financial Services Sells 532 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.59 and a 200-day moving average of $277.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

