FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of FirstEnergy worth $116,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,229,000 after buying an additional 620,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,039,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

FE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. 264,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.