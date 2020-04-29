Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) vs. LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Head to Head Survey

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 5 22 0 2.81

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.48%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $118.12, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Fiserv.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $285.62 million 8.95 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -27.69 Fiserv $10.19 billion 6.93 $893.00 million $4.00 26.10

LiveRamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiserv. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01% Fiserv 8.77% 11.78% 4.63%

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also provides bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

