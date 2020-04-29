Fitbit (FIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fitbit to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $502.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.12 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, analysts expect Fitbit to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fitbit stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 144,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.16. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $1,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,643.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,931. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

