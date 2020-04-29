Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.66. 1,243,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,106. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Company raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.9% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Company now owns 471,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 111,174 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,624,000. Telemus Capital raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital now owns 53,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors now owns 428,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 511,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 145,470 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

